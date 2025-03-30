Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ cover reveal was a night to remember

This past Thursday, March 28, rolling out revealed its second Women’s History Month cover. And rightfully so, it featured one of the most influential women in dentistry and on TV. Dr. Heavenly Kimes is our final cover star for Women’s History Month, and rolling out, we celebrated her at Atlanta’s Prime on Peachtree with a mix of friends, family, and fans.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is more than just a dentist; she’s a whole business empire in a white coat. She attended undergraduate degree at Florida A&M University, earning her bachelor’s degree in biology, then took her smarts to Meharry Medical College, where she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery, DDS. She didn’t stop there. She mastered a different business, got her real estate license, and built a dental empire with multiple successful practices. When it comes to dentistry, she’s not just cleaning teeth. She’s teaching other doctors how to run their businesses and boss up. Imagine having Dr. Heavenly as your mentor.

Television-wise, she’s become an even brighter star. Dr. Heavenly became a household name when she joined “Married to Medicine,” bringing her unfiltered opinions, her signature shade, and that real talk about relationships and success. She’s had some of the most legendary reads in reality TV history and somehow manages to be both hilarious and inspiring at the same time. Outside of “Married to Medicine,” she’s popped up on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and other Bravo specials. She keeps it honest and tells folks that being a doctor doesn’t mean you can’t have personality and look good while practicing. Dr. Heavenly stays booked, busy, and unbothered, whether giving life advice, business gems, or stirring the pot while filming.

Her cover reveal was the epitome of Dr. Heavenly. Fresh off work, she pulled up to her reveal scrubs, which didn’t get more authentic than that. The guests enjoyed light bites and signatures from Prime on Peachtree’s menu. There were also two beautiful drink specials, The Dr. Heavenly and The Big Daddy, courtesy of the sponsor of the night, Remy Martin. Randy Fling, COO of Rolling Out, gave a few words as the entire restaurant finally gathered around to see this Women’s History Month Cover.

The actual reveal was even more perfect. Dr. Heavenly hadn’t seen the cover yet; she had only an idea of what it might look like. The surprise on her face was apparent, but it was a good shock as the crowd roared with approval of the hot cover. We all know Dr. Heavenly is gorgeous, but we rarely get to see this woman of stature cut loose and let her hair down, and on our cover, she didn’t hide anything, literally and figuratively. She’s been saving and healing mouths for decades. Who said your dentist can’t look fine while doing it?

Congrats on your cover, Dr. Heavenly. You truly are one of a kind. Beauty, brains, and a personality to match are hard to come by and even harder to find. When these women do come around, they tend to be history makers, and Dr. Heavenly is without a doubt that.

Read the full cover story here.