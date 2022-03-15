50 Cent wants to see Black women win; what he plans to do

50 Cent has been supporting Mo’Nique on his Instagram because he wants her to win. After the disagreement mess between Mo’Nique, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, 50 Cent has an idea.

On March 14, 2022, 50 Cent went to Instagram once again to support the comedian and actress. He posted a video to share his thoughts about Mo’Nique’s situation.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there [sic] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to [sic] long,” 50 wrote in the caption. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on.”

This stems from an interview that Mo’Nique did in February 2022 with TS Madison, where she talks about being blackballed by Winfrey and Perry because she refused to spend time promoting the movie Precious during the film’s awards campaign.

With that, Mo’Nique said there were reports that she was difficult to work with, which came from Perry and Winfrey. Recently, Perry told a mutual friend that he would meet with Mo’Nique, but only if her husband isn’t there, and she had to apologize to him and Winfrey for saying they had anything to do with ruining her career.

If anyone has the pull to recruit amazing talent, it’s 50 Cent. He has had some successful Black women on his shows as well such as Mary J. Blige, La La Anthony, Paige Hurd, Naturi Naughton and more.

Mo’Nique would be another amazing woman on set if he plans to put her in a show, but nobody knows what he plans to do. It seems like before anything, he would like to hear an apology from Winfrey and Perry.