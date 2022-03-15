Kelis’ husband doesn’t have to suffer anymore

Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, has died after battling stage 4 stomach cancer. The news was confirmed by “Entertainment Tonight” on March 14, 2022.

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you,” Kelis’ management team told “ET.”

In October 2021, Mora shared on Instagram that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and the doctor had said people with his disease didn’t live more than 18 months. He revealed that his symptoms started with bad pain in his stomach and back.

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” Mora wrote on Instagram. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

In a separate post, Mora said “I am posting this, after so much thought. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.”

Mora was 37 years old.