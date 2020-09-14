Kelis welcomes a baby girl (photo)

Congrats are in order for Kelis, who is now a mom of three.

The “Milkshake” singer, songwriter and chef and her husband Mike Mora have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple revealed the big news on social media over the weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Kelis shared a video announcing the news and detailing her intense delivery.

“Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA…but for a really good reason cause I just had my baby!” she revealed.

Kelis, 41, shared that, while she’s normally a very private person, she plans to take fans along on her journey of rediscovery after her third pregnancy.

“I’m going to bring you guys with me as much as I can on my plan to get back to myself! I want to talk about all the things women go through often silently and how intense the process can be to regain the parts of your old self we value the most while embracing all that is new and beautiful.”

She also shared the first glimpse of her baby on Saturday with a precious picture.

“She’s just the sweetest little thing,” Kelis wrote next to a picture of the newborn holding her thumb.

This is the couple’s second child together. They already have a 4-year-old son, Shepherd. Kelis also has an 11-year-old son, Knight, with her ex-husband Nas.