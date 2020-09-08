 Skip to content

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcome a baby girl (photo)

By Cassidy Sparks | September 8, 2020 |

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson)

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have welcomed their second child.

Shumpert announced the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th, 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate,”  the proud dad wrote with a rose emoji.

“A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!” he wrote to finish his tribute.

Shumpert also shared a video of beautiful baby Rue to accompany the touching post.

The 29-year-old singer posted a similar video, “We love you Rue, welcome baby girl.”

It was uncertain whether Taylor got her wish to have Erykah Badu serve as her doula during the birth, but Shumpert confirmed that baby Rue was delivered at home in the water.

The news comes a day after the couple’s baby shower was hosted at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

Lori Harvey, Karen Civil and Karrueche Tran were among the celebrity guests in attendance.

This is the second child for the couple, who were married in 2016. They also have a 4-year-old daughter Junie.



