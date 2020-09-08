Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcome a baby girl (photo)

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have welcomed their second child.

Shumpert announced the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th, 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate,” the proud dad wrote with a rose emoji.

“A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!” he wrote to finish his tribute.

Shumpert also shared a video of beautiful baby Rue to accompany the touching post.