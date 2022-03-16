Search
Rihanna opens up about pregnancy challenges

By rolling | Mar 16, 2022
(Photo credit: Bang Media)

Rihanna — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — revealed she is in her third trimester and while she sometimes feels the “glow,” she has days when makeup helps her “feel like a real person.”


She told Elle magazine: “There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh, do I have to get dressed?’ Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread.”

“Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways.”


Rihanna is a huge “Real Housewives” fan, and she pointed to Heather Dubrow and Teresa Guidice’s respective approaches to motherhood.

She praised Dubrow’s ability to be “so chic while being a mom,” and letting her kids “be who they are.”

She added: “And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa from ‘Jersey’ does not play about her kids. “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

Rihanna previously revealed she is enjoying experimenting with her pregnancy style. She said: “I’m enjoying having not to worry about covering up my tummy. I like it. I’m enjoying it.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

She also explained that makeup has helped her to feel more confident during her pregnancy. She confessed: “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.”

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b—-.”

