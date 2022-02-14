Rihanna says her baby will be fly; A$AP’s 1st words on becoming a dad

It was date night for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as the parents-to-be celebrated Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in L.A. Friday — and Rihanna was talking with “Extra” about their upcoming arrival!

Glowing in a shimmering sequin outfit that showed off her baby bump, Rihanna got giggly with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet, telling her all about getting used to her tummy.

“I can’t believe it!” she said of her newly announced pregnancy. “Usually when I’m on the red carpet and my tummy is a little big it’s a problem,” breaking into some proud-mama poses.

“Yes! Crop top season! Lettin’ it all out,” she said.

Sharing how she’s feeling lately, the superstar said, “Really great — tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to. I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.’”

Rihanna and A$AP revealed they were pregnant with a NYC photo shoot bearing her belly. Rihanna reflected on the photos, saying it was cold when they were taken, but that she loved her look with the pink jacket!

