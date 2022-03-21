Diverse crowd enjoys watching NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace race in Atlanta

There was not a lack of Black faces at Atlanta Motor Speedway at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20 as a part of the NASCAR Cup Series.

From the start of the race, we caught sight of opera singer Timothy Miller — famed for singing “God Bless America” at Atlanta Braves‘ games; and spotted Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Duke Deuce riding around the venue, evidence that all backgrounds were welcomed at the track in Henry County.

There was overwhelming support for Georgia native Chase Elliott, Greg Biffle and barrier-breaker Bubba Wallace. Biffle raced with a Stillman College-sponsored vehicle and finished 20th. A section of Stillman students and president Cynthia Warrick attended the event.

Wallace’s No. 23 McDonald’s-sponsored vehicle sped through the newly-repaved corners of the track and remained in the top 10 of the leaderboard for the majority of the day.

In the final laps, the Black fans stood, shouted and clapped for the sport’s star who looked like them. Wallace hovered in second place before he took the reins and led an entire lap in the waning minutes of the race.

As fans of other drivers grew anxious and quiet in the bleachers, Wallace’s fans got louder.

He was about to do it.

Just like he was at the Auto Club 400, or at Kansas Speedway in 2020. He was right there.

Wallace was among the top 10 drivers racing to the finish line when he was hit into the wall just a few feet away from the finish line. His car exploded as William Byron claimed victory.

The crowd was the loudest after track collisions, but seemed subdued after Wallace and the other drivers crashed late in the race. It was a thrilling day full of explosions, burning cars and the smell of rubber spreading throughout the air.

Wallace is currently 18th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings.