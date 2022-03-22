Dr. Kameron Matthews provides care that keeps people out of the hospital

Dr. Kameron Matthews is serving as the Chief Health Officer at Cityblock Health based in Brooklyn, NY. Cityblock Health is a healthcare provider catering to the integration of medical, behavioral, and social services for Medicaid and dually eligible and low-income beneficiaries. Dr. Matthews is a board-certified physician who has also led transformational efforts for veterans.

What does it mean to be value-based?

The traditional healthcare system is typically structured with a model called “fee for service”, which is just like how you would go into a mall or a store online and purchase a product or a service for a fee. If you think about it, however, our healthcare shouldn’t be incentivized based on these needs. Also, it shouldn’t be incentivized to create more need to keep the doors open.

For instance, for a hospital operating on fee for service, that means you want people in your beds, right? You want people to be admitted to the hospital, which means they’re sick, which means they have concerns that don’t keep them at home. That’s not the right incentive model for health care. We want to keep people away from the doctor, we want to keep people out of the hospital. Yet, our fee for service model does not incentivize that.

The value based system is more-so what we call a capitated system. Unfortunately, that still gets associated with what happened in the 80s and 90s with those HMO programs. There’s a distinct difference now, but basically I get paid to take care of a whole person. I actually am paid to keep them out of the hospital and provide those preventive services in a holistic manner. I can take care of more than just what I can build an insurance company for.

