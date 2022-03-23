Jason Whitlock takes a shot at a former president’s legacy (video)

Jason Whitlock has been known not to hold his tongue on many subjects, and he didn’t hold back in a recent video about the former U.S. President Barack Obama.

In a recent episode of “Fearless” with Jason Whitlock on March 22, the on-air personality gave this thoughts about what Obama’s presidency was really about when he was in office.

“Just like [President] Lincoln’s legacy is he freed the slaves, [President] Obama’s legacy is he freed the gays, that’s just a fact,” Whitlock said. “This sounds like I have this great animous towards the LGBT community, I’m sorry I do not. I don’t have great animous for them, I just don’t.”

Whitlock continued to compare his life to the LGBTQ community.

“I just happen to think that some of their lifestyle choices mirror some of my own sinful lifestyle choices,” Whitlock says. “I don’t think their lifestyle choices are healthy, just like my sexual promiscuity. I don’t think it was healthy. So all I’m saying is that Barack Obama’s real agenda, real legacy, was about the LGBTQ and so those of you who thought you bought the BET package, didn’t get Black Entertainment Television; what you got is where we’re at today. His legacy lives on.”

Whitlock also states that there was nothing during Obama’s presidency that benefited Black people. Where do you stand with Whitlock’s about Obama?