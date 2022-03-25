New details released in the house fire deaths of Alabama rapper’s grandparents

On Feb. 17, 2021, the grandparents of Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy were killed in a house fire. Over a year later, officials believe their death stemmed from a Facebook post.

Investigators believe that Terrence Watkins and Jamarcus Chambers, both who have been charged with murder, went to HoneyKomb’s grandparents’ home under the leadership of Darrin Southall, an accused drug kingpin.

Another suspect, Patrick Lewis, was also charged with murder, “His involvement is as what we call an aider and abettor which is that he was helping plan and organize and encouraging the three individuals that were in the car,” Louis Walker, an Assistant District Attorney for the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said.

Walker alleges that the house fire stemmed from a Facebook post from OMB Peezy, who was an associate of HoneyKomb. The post made Watkins angry and he used HoneyKomb’s grandparents as a target to hurt him.

There has still not been an official cause of the fire, but Walker thinks that the gunfire heard before the fire erupted caused the explosion of an oxygen tank, which caused the explosion of other oxygen tanks in the house as well.