Georgia teen arrested at airport after being accused of fatal shooting

On Dec. 23, a teenager was arrested in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in a shooting at a LaGrange restaurant in Georgia.

Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested at Hartsfield Jackson Airport and booked into Troup County Jail, where he is facing one count each of murder and aggravated assault.

On June 24, officers were called to a restaurant called Mason’s World regarding multiple people being shot. A teenage gathering at the restaurant ended with shots being fired after an altercation between two groups occurred.

Laquan Dewberry and another 16-year-old were found two miles from the shooting scene. Dewberry had been shot in the upper torso, and the other teen had been shot in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital, where Dewberry died, and the other teen was released.

Officers found a third teen shot at the restaurant, and she was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.