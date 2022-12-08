17-year-old arrested after being accused of fatally shooting 2 teenagers

On Dec. 6, Atlanta police arrested a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two teenagers at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June 2022.

Darshae Barnes Jr. was taken into custody on multiple charges including felony murder. The arrest came shortly after investigators released his photo and asked the public for help in finding him.

Barnes is suspected of killing 17-year-old JaMarquez McCray and 18-year-old Nyriek Olds on June 19 at the Villages at Carver apartment complex. The teens were found with gunshot wounds to their chests and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Days after the shooting, investigators released video footage from a security camera that showed a person of interest running from the building., but police did not say if Barnes was the person from the video.

No further details have been released about how Barnes was linked to the shooting.