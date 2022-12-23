Ohio infant twin reunited with family; suspect in kidnapping arrested

On Dec. 22, Kason Thomas, a missing 5-month-old from Columbus, Ohio, was found inside his mother’s stolen 2010 Honda Accord.

The child was still wearing the same brown onesie he had on when he was last seen on Dec. 19. He was taken to the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis to be checked out.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was arrested on Dec. 22 for kidnapping Kason and his twin brother Kyair Thomas, after stealing a car that was left running around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 19. The twins’ mother works as a DoorDash driver and was picking up a food order, and when she came out, the car was gone. Jackson was charged with two counts of kidnapping, and will likely face additional charges such as endangerment and vehicle theft.

Jackson reportedly left Kyair in his car seat with a blanket wrapped around him in the parking lot at Dayton International Airport, where he was found between two vehicles on Dec. 20.

Jackson has had previous run-ins with the law regarding child endangerment. In June 2021, Jackson pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after her 11-month-old fell down an apartment staircase. In September 2021, Jackson was accused of attempting to abduct her own children from the National Youth Advocacy Center.