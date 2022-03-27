LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam’ snags 3 ‘worst’ honors at 2022 Razzie Awards

LeBron James won Worst Actor at the 2022 Razzie Awards.

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards ceremony — highlighting the worst in film — awarded the NBA star the prize for his leading role in “ Space Jam: A New Legacy .”

The movie also won Worst Screen Couple and Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel but it was beaten to the Worst Picture award by Netflix’s version of the Princess Diana Broadway musical, “Diana.” “Diana” scooped five awards in total, including Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actress, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.

The Razzies also gave Bruce Willis his own special category, Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie, with eight films nominated.His performance in “Cosmic Sin” won the award the prize.

Will Smith — who has won four Razzies throughout this career – received the Redeemer Award for his role in “King Richard,” beating off competition from Jamie Dornan and Nicolas Cage. Previous winners of the category include Eddie Murphy in 2020 and Melissa McCarthy in 2019.

The Razzies, self-described as the “ugly cousin to the Oscars,” was created in 1980 by UCLA film school graduates and film industry veterans John J.B. Wilson and Mo Murphy.