History making Verizon exec Krista Bourne divulges how success, kindness and profitability can coexist in business

Krista Bourne is Verizon Consumer Group’s first Black Chief Operating Officer and is responsible for the deployment of a fully-integrated omni channel experience propelled by a keen focus on operational excellence. She leads a distributed team of passionate employees who serve more than 100 million customers and deliver more than $88 billion in annual revenue.

Rolling Out’s CEO and publisher, Munson Steed, interviewed her for Sister’s with Superpowers during Women’s History Month. View the video interview to take a look at what she shared.

Verizon Consumer Group’s 1st Black COO Krista Bourne is shares tips on how to navigate corporate America