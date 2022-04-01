Terrell Owens is back; find out what football team he’s playing for

Terrell Owens is back.

Owens has been trying to get back to the gridiron, and he may have finally gotten his chance — but not in the NFL.

On March 31, 2022, it was announced by Frank Pingue that the former NFL star has agreed to a deal to play in the Fan Controlled Football, which is a 7-on-7 league played on an indoor 50-yard field. The league allows fans to call offensive plays and vote on the rules of the game.

News: Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens is coming off retirement at age 48 to return to play football. T.O. is joining the Fan Controlled Football league. Owens is in great shape and wants to show he can still play at a high level.https://t.co/hWXYtT4NS2 pic.twitter.com/7wj2vdQlTo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2022

Owens will be playing for the Zappers, where former No. 1 draft pick Johnny Manziel plays. Manziel recently confirmed that he will be returning for his second season in the league.

Owens, 48, spent 15 seasons in the NFL and retired after the 2010 season with the third-most receiving yards in league history. He made first-team All-Pro five times and was a six-time Pro Bowler, and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.

If Owens is able to show that he still has some gas left in the tank, maybe an NFL team might take the risk of signing him again.