Why Marley Wint is the innovative fashion designer we all need to know

Marley Wint, the CEO and founder of Minty Fresh Tips and Minks and Merch, stopped by rolling out to detail her history with artists like Young Thug and Gunna. The Sister with Superpowers also offered advice for young Black girls and aspiring entrepreneurs.

What’s a quick overview of everything you have going on?

I’m a designer from the Southside of Chicago. I manufacture nails, and I have some glasses. I’m also doing tooth gems, but right now I’m just trying to focus on the nails because I feel like that’s the biggest market and it’s what I love.

How were you able to create the glasses for Young Thug in the “Pushin P” video?

I came to Atlanta last year from Chicago, and it was crazy because, for the first three months, I felt kind of stuck. I came out here by myself and didn’t really know anyone. I come from a musical background, and my mom is a big house artist in Chicago. I was in the studio with Young Thug and I met his sister, and I was like, “You should let me do some tooth gems on you,” and she was like, “Let’s do it.” I think like the next day, I pulled up to the studio and I did her tooth gems. She was showing me love and I got to help style them for the YSL photo shoot. I felt like the relationship was just organic after that. It was so crazy because I gave those glasses to him the day I met them, which was around Valentine’s Day last year. Then I woke up and saw the video, and he had the glasses on. That was a surreal moment for me.

What are some tips you would give to young Black girls?

You should always be authentically yourself. That’s always been a big motivation and passion for me. I’ve always just done whatever I wanted to do, and I’m still figuring it out as it goes along. I feel like it always comes full circle. Especially with the pandemic last year, I realized that you really have to do what you want, whatever you want to do because life is so short.

How’s it been making the transition from Chicago to Atlanta?

I’m still trying to like figure it out a little bit because Atlanta is kind of so spread out and I’m still finding my niche here. But Atlanta is so supportive. They support Black businesses, Black entrepreneurs, everything, so I’m loving it so far. I’m starting to really get into the groove.

Where and how can people support all your businesses?

You can find me at themintyshop.com or @mintymerchh and @mintyfreshtips on Instagram.