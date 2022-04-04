Cardi B’s Twitter spat with fans over Grammys leads to epic meltdown

Cardi B was inundated with messages asking why she wasn’t at the bash in Las Vegas, and things got ugly when one Twitter user falsely suggested one of her two children — Kulture, 3, and her 6-month-old son, whose name has not been made public — with husband Offset is autistic.

The 29-year-old rapper began by explaining that she never intended to attend the awards show in the first place, because she has no new music to perform and only received a single nomination for Best Rap Performance for “Up.”

She wrote in a since-deleted post: “When did I hype y’all up? Where and when did I ever [give] hints? Like are you OK. I’m not going to [an] award show if I don’t got a new song to perform or my album ain’t out.”

The “WAP” hitmaker then fumed after one user inappropriately asked: “[Cardi B] do you kiss your [autistic] child with that mouth?” To which she hit back: “None of my kids are autistic … Don’t project what you got on my kids the f—.”

Shortly after, Cardi announced she was deactivating her profile on the micro-blogging site to “protect myself.”

Her last comment before she took the page offline read: “I’m deleting my Twitter but on God I hate this f—— dumba– fan base. You got the slow dumba—- dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t, the f—?

“When the f— I hinted I was going? Just f—— stupid. I can’t. I needs to protect myself.”