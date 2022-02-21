Las Vegas woman sentenced after pushing man to his death

Cadesha Bishop was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison on Feb. 18, 2022, after pushing an elderly man off a bus in 2019.

In 2019, Bishop and 74-year old Serge Fournier were arguing on the bus after he asked Bishop to be nice to the other passengers.

Bishop was then seen pushing Fournier as he exited the bus, which caused him to fall on the sidewalk. He died a month later due to complications from blunt force trauma to the torso. Fournier’s death was ruled a homicide.

Bishop was initially charged with murder and released on a $100K bond in May 2019. Her bail was then revoked in 2021 after she was charged with grand larceny, as prosecutors said she stole a 2020 Chevrolet Impala from a rental car company.

The prosecution downgraded the murder charge, and in December 2021, Bishop pleaded guilty to abuse of an older vulnerable person resulting in substantial bodily harm or death.

Bishop was given credit for 252 days time served and will be eligible for parole in eight years.