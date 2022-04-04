Winners and losers of the 2022 Grammys

The Grammy Awards celebrate some of the best music made by some of the most creative and brightest artists in the world. Even though everybody is celebrated, there is still a time when someone has to be a winner and someone has to go home without an award.

The Grammys may have not lived up to the Oscars drama a week ago, but this was a great time to sit back and look at some of the music that the world has been blessed with over the last year.

Check out some of the winners and losers from last night’s awards.

Winner: Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic was one of the frequent winners of the night, landing all four of the awards that they were nominated for, which included Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Leave the Door Open.” When receiving the award, Anderson .Paak kept it plain and simple saying “we’re trying to remain humble but in the industry, we call that a clean sweep.”

Loser: Lil Nas X

A few years ago, Lil Nas X was hot in the music industry, and earned two Grammys. This year was a little different, as he was nominated for five awards, but didn’t win a single one. His Grammys record now stands at two wins out of 11 nominations, but he did have a nice performance with Jack Harlow during the show.

Winner: Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste took home five awards, including Album of the Year for his project We Are. Batiste led the field with 11 nominations. Though Batiste may have been one of the least popular nominees of the awards show, his music speaks louder than anything else.

Loser: J. Cole

Like Lil Nas X, Cole has had a lot of nominations, but not many awards to show for it. He’s earned 16 nominations, but only has one win, for Best Rap Song for “A Lot” in 2020. The one that may have hurt the most during the night was his loss against Tyler, the Creator for Best Rap Album. Cole’s album The Off-Season was received well by the masses, but it looks like Tyler had the biggest draw of the voters.

Winner: Black women

The Black women looked amazing at the Grammys, and some also won some big awards as well. Jazmine Sullivan took home the first Grammy of her career, tying with Silk Sonic for Best R&B Performance, and winning Best R&B album. Doja Cat and SZA also won their first Grammy, as the two won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group.

Loser: Ties (c’mon, Grammys, pick a winner)



Last night yielded ties for awards in two categories; Silk Sonic and Jazmine Sullivan shared the award for Best R&B Performance, and Jon Batiste and Carlos Rafael Rivera tied for Best Score Soundtrack.