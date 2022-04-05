Carter Capital brings entrepreneurs to Tulum for wealth development summit

In celebrating women worldwide, rolling out interviewed Shondricka Carter of Carter Capital, PLLC about the company’s Wealth Development Summit, which brings out millionaires and entrepreneurs to learn about obtaining and maintaining wealth.



Please let our audience know what it is that you do and what prompted you to enter this line of business?

I help business owners earn and understand wealth . I’ve always been intrigued by the freedom of entrepreneurship. My love [is] for numbers and my passion [is] for helping others. My journey in the financial services industry began part-time in 2013. Tax preparation has helped me invest in so many other ventures.

How important is it for women to have a voice in your particular field?

It’s important for women to have a voice in finances because it’s the tool used to liberate. The more money a woman makes, not only does it give value but a sense of relief and independence. My goal is always for other women to look at me and say “I can do that, I can be the guru of my industry.”

What are some of your proudest achievements?

My proudest achievements are seeing my business partners, mentees and students reach their goals and see the ROI within their first launch or tax return. I am proud to be the curator of the only wealth development summit, CEO of the only 24-hour wealth development firm and institute as well as winning many awards.

What advice would you give younger women entering your field?

My advice is plan, strategize and execute. Plan what you want your business to be in five years meaning always look forward to what’s next, not what’s now. Strategize how to advertise to your target audience before your launch, leverage business credit and learn to nurture your clients. Execute … work for it, don’t wish for it.

Tell us about Taxes in Tulum and how readers can register to attend.

Taxes in Tulum is our third annual wealth development summit that’s getting bigger and better every year. This year we are going international. We will have a phenomenal panel of speakers, wealth development seminars, vision board parties and fun networking. Our panelists will teach how to invest in real estate/Airbnb, obtain federal government contracts, grant writing, master social media, advertising, branding, marketing, benefits of trademarks/copyrights, the importance of business insurance, managing bookkeeping, obtaining business credit and leveraging life insurance for wealth.

