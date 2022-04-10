Jussie Smollett drops new song about his case

Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett has appropriated his get-out-of-jail-free card to pen a song detailing aspects of his career-stunting and sensationalized felony case.

The former “Empire” star released the single, “Thank You God,” which included some lyrics that directly address his conviction for orchestrating a faux beatdown in January 2019. He shared his new song with his 4.4 million Instagram followers on early Saturday morning:

“Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this … this ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?”

Smollett, who was released from Chicago’s Cook County Jail approximately three weeks ago pending an appeal, seemingly went straight from the jail to the studio as he finished the song within that time frame.

The singer-actor was convicted on five of six felony disorderly conduct charges related to lying to Chicago cops about faking a racist and homophobic attack. The judge harangued Smollett after his conviction before sentencing him to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation, $25K fine and $120K in restitution to the city of Chicago.

Smollett believes the men who perpetrated this crime are still at large, but that no one is interested in finding them.

“It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives / But turn around and act like I’m the one that killed the strides.”

Smollett said he was dedicating the song to “the people who kept it real, who kept it true.” He also indicated that 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Rainbow Push Coalition, Secure the Bag Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.