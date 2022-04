Syretta L. Bell “stars” as the department head of makeup for Tyler Perry Studios. In that role she is responsible for planning the makeup designs for all leading and supporting cast for shows such as “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “If Loving You is Wrong” and “Too Close to Home.”

Bell shares her compelling journey from stealing her mother’s makeup to experiment with it at school, to becoming the makeup boss at the world’s largest movie campus.