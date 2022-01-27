Tyler Perry brings Madea out of retirement for new movie (video)

Brace yourselves, Madea fans. Tyler Perry is bringing the loud-mouthed, pistol-packing, short-tempered, and English-language-destroying character back.

The 52-year-old movie mogul and founder of Tyler Perry Studios has announced Madea’s excavation from her metaphorical grave to star in the new film, “A Madea Homecoming,” which will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 25, 2022.

Made on a $20 million budget, the Netflix film centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation where secrets and, of course, family drama threatens to destroy the celebratory moment.

OH MY GOD! Looks as if that Mrs Brown/Madea collaboration is… not… going… to… let… us down. pic.twitter.com/h1b7P9LZfQ — 🥃Donald Clarke📽 (@DonaldClarke63) January 26, 2022

The film will star the usual collaborators, including Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr. Brown and Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam. Perry teased the upcoming Madea film for his nearly seven million Instagram fans.

Perry initially said he was done with the irreverent grand-matriarch, which brought in over a billion dollars at the box office. He’d grown tired of portraying Madea and admitted he didn’t enjoy transforming into the character.

However, the dawn of the catastrophic pandemic inspired Perry to unearth Madea following 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral and his 2020 live Farewell Play Tour. “The amount of joy and laughter that it [Madea] brought to so many people, that’s what I think is missing. We need that laughter and that joy,” he told Variety.

There was also another major component to Perry’s line of thinking: the pervasive and virulent sociopolitical divisiveness in the world.

“I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is … nobody’s laughing,” Perry told Entertainment Weekly. “Nobody’s getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I’m like, ‘What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?’ ”

Check out the trailer for “A Madea Homecoming. “