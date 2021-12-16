Tyler Perry’s Bentley smashed in car accident

Movie mogul Tyler Perry was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, Dec. 15, 2021, shortly after leaving the airport.

The founder of Tyler Perry Studios had just landed in Burbank, California, and was driving to one of his West Coast homes, in Sherman Oaks, an upscale section of L.A. in the San Fernando Valley area.

According to the police report provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver of the Honda Accord reportedly cut across three lanes at the last minute and got in the way of Perry’s ivory-colored Bentley. Reportedly, the woman confessed that her driving error caused the accident.

As a result of the unidentified woman’s wayward driving, Perry slammed into the driver’s side of the Accord. The two vehicles sustained significant damage but neither Perry nor the driver of the Honda Accord was injured or required medical attention.

In fact, the accident was not considered significant enough to even generate a police report and the LAPD is leaving up to Perry and the woman to handle the matter through their insurance companies.