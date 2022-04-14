Why this NBA player was ejected from the game

Miles Bridges was very angry.

The Atlanta Hawks and Charolette Hornets faced off on April 13 in a win-or-go-home game at State Farm Arena. The Hawks had the advantage for most of the game, which frustrated some Hornets players, including Miles Bridges.

Officials called Bridges for goaltending, but after he argued with the referee, he was slammed with back-to-back technical fouls, and ejected from the game. Bridges was visibly angry and tried to confront the referee, but teammates and coaches held him back.

As Bridges walked towards the tunnel, a fan began to taunt him, which the Hornets player didn’t like. Bridges then tried to launch his mouthpiece at the fan, but it missed and hit a young girl in the neck.

After the game, Bridges tweeted an apology to the fan on Twitter saying “Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable.”

In the post-game interview, Bridges said “I was aiming for the guy that was screaming at me and it hit a little girl. So that’s definitely unacceptable on my part and I take full responsibility.”

“That’s out of character for me,” Bridges continued. “You’ve been around me – I don’t act like that or ever flash out like that. So, that was definitely wrong, a lot of emotions and hopefully, I can get in contact with the young girl and sincerely apologize to her and do something nice for her, but that’s definitely on me.”

It’s likely that the NBA will punish Bridges for his actions, whether it’s a fine or a minor suspension is yet to be determined.