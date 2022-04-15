The Ludacris Foundation hosts Rising Stars ‘Drive, Putt and Chip’ competition

The Ludacris Foundation invited 100 boys and girls ages 17 and under to the Historic College Park Golf Course at 3711 Fairway Drive in College Park, Georgia, to participate in the Rising Stars “Drive, Putt and Chip” competition. It was an amazing opportunity for the kids to hit the links like the pros during Masters weekend.

At 10 a.m., training for beginner level golfers began. The Ludacris Foundation is providing the youth with an amazing opportunity to learn about the game of golf, hone their skills and compete for prizes as part of the rising stars golf program. Competition events began at 11 a.m. with awards given out at 1 p.m. This was a rain or shine event; but even the sleet didn’t put a damper on the day. The rising star golfers took a brief hot cocoa and apple cider break until the bad weather conditions passed.

“Golf is my passion and during Covid we wanted to create a program that could be enjoyed outdoors. I am over the moon happy that so many youth and parents braved the rain and sleet to participate. Golf builds character and skills, both were on display on Saturday,” exclaimed Roberta Shields, president of The Ludacris Foundation.

It was definitely heartwarming to see 2020 and 2021 US Kids Golf world champion Ariel Collins with coach Nyre Williams of First Tee Metro Atlanta in full participation at the event.

Several of the top players took home multiple medals. First-place winners were Ashbury Foster, Jasmine Cruz and Aiko Beniford. Nigel Youmans won first place (age 11-14). 1st place boys and girls age 15-17 were Laia Mitchell and Isaiah Fleming.

WSB-TV anchor Karyn Greer, Patrina King, Selena Jackson-Guines of Golf Women, Donna Permell (event photographer), publicist Jonell Whitt, and several volunteers and pro golf trainers were all on board ready to assist throughout the event.