Lizzo finally reveals relationship status after months of speculation

Lizzo has been asked about recent photos of her out for dinner with someone last summer, and again in October and on a Valentine’s Day date in February.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy,” she was asked: “You were photographed in LA in February at Craig’s with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?”

Lizzo howled with laughter at the bold question and confirmed her romance as she replied: “Yeah, whatever, yeah!”

Although she didn’t reveal any details about her man – including his name or job – she did admit being famous and in a relationship doesn’t have to be a challenge. “If you have the right person then no. Not at all, it’s not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does,” she added.

However, Lizzo – who shot to fame when her third album Cuz I Love You became a surprise hit in 2019 and she has since gone on to enjoy massive success as the winner of three Grammy Awards. The hitmaking singer previously admitted that because her rise to fame was so meteoric, she had to go into therapy.

“I don’t want to seem ungrateful. It was sad, and I had to talk to my therapist about the loss of who I was,” she said.

“Most famous people have been famous just as long as they’ve been a person, so they have acclimated more to it. I was going into dive bars and getting s—faced in 2018. And nobody knew who I was, and nobody was bothering me but by 2019, I noticed I couldn’t go to restaurants with my dancers and stuff. I had to call security, and they had to call a car, and we had to sit and wait. And I was like, ‘Damn. I’m just a burden to my friends, and things are different now.'”

Lizzo – whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson – went on to explain that “nothing changed” about her when she found fame.

“People become famous, and it’s like — my DNA didn’t change. Nothing changed about me. My anxiety didn’t go away. My depression didn’t go away. The things that I love didn’t go away,” she concluded.