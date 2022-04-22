Police arrest suspected gunman caught on video shooting security guard

Atlanta police said on April 21 that they arrested a man on murder charges after 51-year-old Anthony Frazier was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta restaurant on April 18.

Police have released the surveillance video that showed the man walking up on Frazier from behind with a gun in his hand.

Police arrested Stanley Henderson and said that his motive was robbery.

On April 20, police staged a manhunt after seeing a person matching the suspect’s description released through Crime Stoppers. One officer was injured as they chased Henderson through the woods, and they eventually caught him and took him into custody.

Henderson was charged with one count of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He also has a history of criminal activity.

WSB-TV spoke with Frazier’s family following the arrest.

“Well, I can say that God is a God of justice,” said Tommy Robinson, who is Frazier’s cousin. “I’m glad that he was captured, but that can never replace the hurt we’re feeling right now.”

Fraizer’s auntie, Angela Robinson, also spoke saying, “But being just shot in the head, no remorse, people looking at him, nobody warned him and for him to lay on the ground and then somebody else come up and searched him, that was a tough pill to swallow. Oh, that was hard. That was hard. Just to see that.”