Tennessee man arrested for atrocity at parents’ home

On April 19, the police arrested a Columbia, Tennessee, man for allegedly stabbing his parents to death.

Demondra Gaines was arrested after the bodies of his parents, Christopher and Katrina Gaines, were found inside their home on the night of April 18. Gaines was found at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee, by investigators and other law enforcement agencies.

Police said there was a 2-year-old and 3-year-old in the home during the stabbing, but they were not harmed. The children are currently being cared for, but the police did not release their relationship with the victims.

On the night of the stabbing, police issued a warrant for Gaines for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault resulting in death, and theft of a motor vehicle.

“Investigators worked throughout the night processing the crime scene and developing leads in this case,” said Capt. Jeremy Haywood of the Columbia Police Department during a press conference on April 19.

“Evidence recovered from the crime scene proves the death of Christopher and Katrina Gaines to be the result of a brutal stabbing attack,” Haywood said.