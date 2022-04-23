Minyon Moore details the impact of Ketanji Brown Jackson in the Black community

As our nation prepares to swear in America’s 116th Supreme Court justice this summer, rolling out sat down with Minyon Moore, the White House’s nomination advisor for engagement, whose role was to focus on preparing the Biden administration’s historic nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for the confirmation process. Moore shared what it’s been like working on behalf of Judge Jackson, her feelings as she witnessed, in person, the confirmation, and her perspective on what this means for the Black community, women and people of color.

Having worked on behalf of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson since early February, what insight can you give us about who she is as a person and as a professional?

I got the honor and privilege of calling her to check in on a personal level first. This process can be so daunting, so I wanted to let her know that we would be there for her at every turn. Judge Jackson was fortunate to have many people involved in the process that had prepared other Supreme Court nominees. We were very sensitive to the fact that her life and her family’s life would change almost immediately. I checked on her family, her children, her friends, and her community. I asked her if there was anything we could do before the public announcement by the president. Frankly, I didn’t want to alarm her, but I knew her life was about to change in a matter of 24 hours.

As an advocate for Blacks in influential leadership positions, what did it feel like being present at future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation ceremony and to witness President Joe Biden sign her commission papers naming her the next associate justice?

I was overjoyed. Over 500 people sat on the White House lawn waiting to get a glimpse of her. Judge Jackson, the president and the vice president walked out to thunderous applause from the crowd. For the people who had worked so hard on her behalf, this was a culmination of their labor and hard work. Each one of them had contributed to her being there in some way. It was wonderful to see all the people — and there were thousands of others watching — [who] had poured into her for well over two months.

Describe the value and importance of having a Black female Supreme Court justice. What does this mean for the Black community, minorities, and people of color?

First, we must be reminded of the great legal credentials she will bring to the Supreme Court. She currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She is a former federal appellate judge, a federal district court judge, a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and she served as an attorney in private practice. With this professional experience and her lived experience as a Black woman, she will bring fairness, a balance, and a fresh new perspective all under the banner, “equal justice under law.”

