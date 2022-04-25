What Tory Lanez allegedly offered Megan Thee Stallion to stay quiet

Megan Thee Stallion claims she was offered money in exchange for her silence, in the aftermath of being shot in July 2020.

During an emotional interview on “CBS Mornings,” Megan said: “[Tory Lanez] said, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all $1 million if y’all don’t say nothing.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me. And if you’re sorry, just help me.’ “

Megan also feared the police would open fire if they arrived on the scene and saw a “hot gun.”

The rap star explained how the death of George Floyd, in May 2020, influenced her thinking at the time.

She shared: “I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re all about to die.’ The George Floyd incident had just happened. The police are definitely very much shoot first, ask questions after.”

Megan initially told police officers that she stepped on glass. But the rapper eventually confessed to having been shot when she underwent surgery on her foot.

Megan — whose real name is Megan Pete — recalled: “I was lying to protect all of us. Sometimes I wish I really would’ve never said that.”

Lanez, 29, is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He’s also accused of having “personally inflicted great bodily injury.” However, the rap star previously denied the allegations, claiming in the song “Money Over Fallout” that he’d been framed. “Megan people tryna frame me for a shooting,” he said.

The rapper’s trial is set to begin on Sept. 14.