Anaa Jibicho was just a toddler when he nearly died from a waterborne disease in his native Ethiopia, and it claimed the lives of two of his siblings. The international water crisis motivated Jibicho to found Didómi, which sells reusable water bottles. With every bottle sold, and in conjunction with Cricket Wireless, Jibicho uses 50 percent of the profits to help provide 10 years of access to safe drinking water around the world.