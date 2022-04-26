Earth, Wind & Fire saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk dies at 71

Andrew Woolfok, the beloved saxophonist who cranked out unforgettable harmonies that powered Earth, Wind & Fire’s infectious classics, has died. He was 71.

One of the lead singers of the intergenerationally great group, Philip Bailey, confirmed for his 52K Instagram followers that Woolfolk died after an undisclosed six-year illness.

“I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates,” Bailey penned about his EWF bandmate.

Woolfolk reportedly joined the group in the early 1970s and remained a steady presence in the group despite the frequent fluctuation of EWF’s membership, according to the group’s website, earthwindandfire.com. Famous for his sensual saxophone solos but who also played the flute and percussion, Woolfolk’s signature harmonies on the sax made their biggest hits like “Groove,” “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “Shining Star” become enduring hits that lived on decades past their peak Billboard performances.

Bailey also penned in his memoir that Woolfolk was a “jolly prankster” who “might fill your hotel room trash can with hot water and balance it atop your bedroom door, just waiting for you to return late at night, according to CNN.

Woolfolk joined the surviving EWF bandmates when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Take a look at one of t solo saxophone performances that made Woolfolk memorable and, through his music, immortal.