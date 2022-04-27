Monica slams racist reporter for complaint about Blacks at CMT Awards

Singer Monica clapped back hard at a racist White reporter who slammed the Country Music Television Awards because of the higher number of African Americans who were in attendance at the event.

On the eve of her first country album, the Atlanta-born Monica Denise Arnold appeared at the CMT Awards and was joined by actor Anthony Mackie, who co-hosted the show, and featured live performances by Jimmie Allen and Monica.

Calling the show “kind of a trainwreck,” “Right Wing Watch” host Patrick Howley shared a video in which he first expressed confusion over The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star’s hosting gig.

“I don’t know who this Black guy who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be country music. No offense, you all have hip-hop, basketball, just fly with your flock, bro,” said Howley, who, after saying he’s wasn’t “against” Mackie, put on a “Blaccent” to mock the host. “You’re like, ‘The melanated people invented country music! We was making country music in Wakanda before Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard done stole the Black man’s country music!’ “

Calling Mackie “so angry,” Howley continued saying, “There were so many Black people there, so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music. It’s like, why? No disrespect to the funky brothers of music. … Country music is different. It’s not Wakanda.”

White nationalist Patrick Howley is upset because there were too many Black people at the Country Music Awards: "Country music is different. It's not Wakanda." pic.twitter.com/PMfO1E22e2 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 13, 2022

The “Angel of Mine” singer clapped back at the racist TV personality on her 11.5-million-strong Instagram page for spewing vitriol at herself, Mackie and the other Blacks for attending the CMTs.

“I’ve never been more motivated.. Patrick Howley, although your feelings are likely shared by some, it’s NOT by the masses!” Monica wrote in the caption. “

Monica’s son, Rodney Ramone “Rocko” Hill III, 16, backed his mother’s statement in the comments section, writing, “We let the hate motivate.”

Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, added: “Should have ‘will smith his a–.’ “

Mary Mary singer Erica Campbell contributed this brief thought: “We Are Here sir, deal with it!”