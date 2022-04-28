Terry Crews regrets ‘seeking approval’ by blasting the BLM movement

Much-maligned actor Terry Crews has officially apologized for seeking “approval” when he blasted the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020.

During the height of the racial reckoning and turmoil in America two years ago, the star of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and the host of “America’s Got Talent” berated the BLM that raged throughout the country as “racist,” destructive and counterproductive to the country’s aspirations of equity and justice.

In retrospect, Crews, who first soared to fame via the last of Ice Cube’s Friday franchise, Friday After Next, admitted on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” that he erred with his words. However, Crews never did specify whom it was that he was trying to please or seek “approval” from, though some urbanites might already have an idea.

“I’m going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply,” Crews said. “Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

This is a complete reversal from his earlier tweets about BLM and the mass demonstrations that took place in major cities throughout the country.

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

Crews was so invested in demonizing BLM and its supporters that he doubled down on his tweets back then.

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who's Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Please know that everything I've said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Today, Crews has flipped the script on his viewpoint and admits the timing of his tweets was a mistake.

“I just wanted peace. And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that,” Crews said. “And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time.”

And Crews also told Noah that his people made too much of an investment in this country for him to renounce it now.

“The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it’s our country. This is our country,” Crews said. “We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away. This is our inheritance.”