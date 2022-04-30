Laurie Davis shares emotional story of how Alliance Tax Solutions helped her

Alliance Tax Solutions has helped many people as they deal with problems with the IRS, and many entrepreneurs have made mistakes on their taxes. Laurie Davis told the president of rolling out, Rashad Richey, Ph.D., how Alliance Tax Solutions helped her.

Laurie Davis: I came to Alliance because I was a typical person trying to take care of my family, feed my kids, and put them through basketball and baseball, so I didn’t file my taxes. I guess it’s crazy to some people, but it was normal for me.

I didn’t have a choice. It was either pay the IRS or my kids. I made some tough choices, but when they got older, I had choices for myself. I wanted to buy a house and open a business, but in the back of my mind I was saying, “you got to pay the IRS” and I was scared.

So I saw Alliance Tax Solutions’ commercial and I came and they listened. They were human. They didn’t judge me for my mistakes. I owed the IRS $20,000 plus, and have paid $600. Now I can sleep [at night] and I can start my dreams again.