Man who allegedly tackled Dave Chappelle inspired by Will Smith

The person who allegedly attacked comedian Dave Chappelle during a comedy show has been identitified.

Isaiah Lee, 23, is the man who was shown on video rushing on stage and tackling Chappelle as the veteran comedian was exiting the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, reported radiofacts. A group of people, including Chris Rock and Jamie Foxx, jumped on stage to defend Chappelle before security got a hold of Lee.

Lee was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was also hospitalized after security got a hold of him.

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years, I just stomped [him] backstage,” Chappelle said when he returned to the stage, joined by Jamie Foxx. “I always wanted to do that.”

The attack comes after Will Smith‘s infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars when Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith who has alopecia being bald. Ironically, Rock was also on stage at Chappelle’s show after the slap. Rock grabbed the microphone from Chappelle.

“Was that Will Smith?” Rock asked.

After taking a moment, Chappelle responded to Rock.

“For a second, I thought that was you!”

Lee’s bail has been set at $30,000.