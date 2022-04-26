Find out what Will Smith did to get away from the Oscars fallout

Will Smith has had an eventful life over the past few weeks, and it seems like he just wanted to get away from all the distractions.

On April 23, Smith was seen taking pictures and smiling while at a private airfield in Mumbai, India. According to sources from People on April 25, Smith traveled to India for spiritual purposes to practice yoga and meditation.

#WillSmith Resurfaces In Public For First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap. He Landed in India earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/EtMYINGnRZ — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 25, 2022

This was the first time Smith has been seen in the public since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, which got him a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards.

Another thing to take notice of was Jada Pinkett Smith was not present with him on the trip. Pinkett Smith recently commented on the Oscars incident on an episode of “Red Table Talk,” saying that the family is healing over the situation.

Will looked to be in good spirits when spotted in India, so things must be going well for him.