This is why Cardi B blames the man up above for making her famous

The Met Gala provides theater for infamously well-heeled celebrities once every year to show off their amazing attire, as well as to network and mingle with others of their caliber and status.

Apparently, Cardi B’s experience was not as pleasurable as one might think though. In a clip of the Met Gala’s afterparty, Billie Eilish was heard saying “weird” in the direction of Cardi. She squashed that rumor between her and Eilish, and Billie says she was calling the partygoers weird because they were taking pictures of Cardi’s butt.

That same night, Cardi took the stage at the party and made a joke that social media apparently twisted and turned into something serious. Cardi told the crowd “Tonight we’re going to have fun. Make sure you get drinks and make sure you y’all get a little. ..” as she ran her finger across her nostrils and sniffed, insinuating possible drug use.

Cardi B respond to her coke referencing vid and Billie Eilish calling her weird “Don’t wish to be famous, wish to be rich…I feel like the celebrity that’s always in the principal’s office. pic.twitter.com/ssfrigikc0 — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) May 3, 2022

That incident led Cardi to go on Instagram Live on May 3 and tell the listeners how she feels about being famous. In fact, Cardi thinks the whole idea of her being famous has put a target on her back.

“Let me tell y’all something,” Cardi said on Instagram. “If you ever wish to be rich and famous, don’t wish to be famous. Wish to be rich. Y’all seen me these last couple of days, you’ve seen I’ve been partying, going to the club with my f—— friends, everything.

“You’ve seen I’ve been in a good mood, but once I step out, once I start doing anything that will go on social media, it’s always, always bad.”

Cardi continues and says she hates what fame has done to her.

“I’m so sick of it. I hate it. Why me? I feel like God cursed me with fame,” Cardi said. “If I could click my f—— feet three times and go back to f—— 2013 when I was just a regular b—- dancing and making money every single night, that’s where I want to be. That’s when I was me. Not even 2016. That’s when I was me.”

Cardi has not been a fan of social media for a while now, and it was obvious when she left Twitter and Instagram after getting into an argument with fans over not showing up to the Grammys. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see her leave once again.