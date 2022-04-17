Cardi B and Offset finally reveal son’s name

Cardi B and Offset have kept their fans waiting long enough.

With the fan anticipation building to a crescendo than more seven months after their son’s arrival, the music power couple finally showed their first photo of him. They also revealed his unique name.

Cardi told her 128 million Instagram followers a photo of their son sitting in a carriage in a light-gray outfit with a matching skullcap.

Offset flossed a different photo of their first son together, this one showing the adorable tyke bathing in bling.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” the Migos rapper wrote for his 19 million IG followers, whereas Cardi captioned her photo of Wave Set Cephus with a dinosaur, wave and teddy bear emoji.

Turns out there was an occasion for showing off their 7-month-old infant. The hip-hop parents gathered up all of the children for the cover of Essence magazine’s 52nd-anniversary issue. Cardi and Offset are holding the son and daughter they had together, while Offset’s children from previous relationships are seated in the glam cover spread.

Essence is using the “Bodak Yellow” and “Rick Flair Dri” emcees to speak on the profound endurance of love. The cover story will also feature family portraits with Cardi B and Offset’s youngest child.