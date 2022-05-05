Quavo helps take care of over 20 mothers for entire year

In what he calls his “favorite day of the year,” Quavo of the inimitable rap group Migos provided early Mothers’ Day presents to more than 20 mothers with financial assistance that will last an entire year.

Quavo made the announcement during his annual Huncho Day celebrity football game, which is a collaboration with the apparel brand Legends to throw the big event at the FCF Campus at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

Giving Back Feels Better Than Receiving! 150k To The #tenderfoundation To Help All Single Moms Across Atlanta Ga pic.twitter.com/g4Lv2zIfTB — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) May 2, 2022

At the event, Quavo handed over $150,000 to the Tender Foundation, an organization that provides single mothers with financial assistance and the resources to help cover the expenses of parenting. According to the caption on the organization’s Instagram page, at least 20 mothers will receive an extra $500 cash grant per month for a full year to help with bills and utilities.

“This is my favorite day of the year,” Quavo said of his charity event. “There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and family and playing a little ball for the community.”

Jaycina Almond, the founder of Tender Foundation, said Quavo’s donation greatly helps the organization deliver on its mission for mothers.

“At Tender, we’re bridging the financial gap and providing a safety net for single moms living on the margins here in Atlanta,” Almond said. “Our core programming consists of emergency bill pay assistance with rent, utilities, and childcare; providing grocery store gift cards and operating a diaper bank.”

“Now, with Quavo’s help, we’re able to pilot a new initiative called The Bridge.”