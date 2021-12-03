View trailer for Quavo’s new YouTube series ‘Home Courts’

Quavo‘s newest project is set to be released in mid-December.

One-third of the superstar rap group Migos and avid sports fan will host “Home Courts,” a YouTube Originals series where he’ll tour the city of Atlanta through basketball courts.

The series will also feature the voices of key Atlanta figures like rapper Killer Mike, Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery, civil rights icon and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and former NFL player Walter Stith. Viewers will learn the role basketball courts play in the community. The first episode is set to premiere on the Migos YouTube channel on Dec. 16, 2021.

In the trailer, a highlight montage opens with Marietta, Georgia, native and professional dunker Jordan Southerland throwing down a one-hand reverse cradle jam. Quavo also narrates an overview of why the game means so much to people around the city.

Watch the full trailer below.