LeBron James lies about listening to Migos when he was on the Miami Heat

LeBron James says he started listening to the rap group in 2010
LeBron James (Image source: Instagram – @kingjames)

There’s a running joke on social media that LeBron James tells unprovoked fibs when someone asks him a question.

On Nov. 6, the tradition continued as James paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff by changing his profile picture to a photo of him and also dressing similarly to him before the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.


After the game, James was asked about Takeoff and his history with the late rapper.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” James said. “You can ask any one of my teammates back them. They had no idea who the Migos were. They were cursing me out when I would play it throughout the locker room. I was like, ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.’ ”


As soon as the clip of James hit social media, many started putting clues together and realized that what he said wasn’t true. Migos didn’t put out their first mixtape until 2011, titled Juug Season. Whether James was a year or two off, social media didn’t let him get away with his statement.

Multiple videos then started to float around of James being asked questions, and many think his responses weren’t true.

