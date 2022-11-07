LeBron James lies about listening to Migos when he was on the Miami Heat

There’s a running joke on social media that LeBron James tells unprovoked fibs when someone asks him a question.

On Nov. 6, the tradition continued as James paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff by changing his profile picture to a photo of him and also dressing similarly to him before the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron honors Takeoff with his pregame fit 🖤 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/0piHj4MVxQ — Overtime (@overtime) November 6, 2022

After the game, James was asked about Takeoff and his history with the late rapper.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” James said. “You can ask any one of my teammates back them. They had no idea who the Migos were. They were cursing me out when I would play it throughout the locker room. I was like, ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.’ ”

"I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like 'I'm telling you these guys are next.'" LeBron paying homage to Takeoff 🙏🏾 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/UuQHTb1wey — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

As soon as the clip of James hit social media, many started putting clues together and realized that what he said wasn’t true. Migos didn’t put out their first mixtape until 2011, titled Juug Season. Whether James was a year or two off, social media didn’t let him get away with his statement.

LeBron James lying about innocuous stuff is the funniest thing to me because there's absolutely no reason for it. He doesn't need to curry favor with people anymore, he doesn't need to boost his profile. This man tells tall tales for the love of the game, he's like Hulk Hogan — local bIogger (@fergoe) November 7, 2022

LeBron is the LeBron James of lying https://t.co/AQBtvZLrVp — Munch-Drunk Love 🦦 (@QueMarlon_) November 7, 2022

Multiple videos then started to float around of James being asked questions, and many think his responses weren’t true.