LeBron James criticizes Kyrie Irving for antisemtic post

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once coalesced their on-court basketball genius to take the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory in 2015, so there will always be love there.

But King James indicated resolutely that he refuses to side with Irving regarding his antisemitic posts that caused a national uproar.

After Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday for failing to apologize for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, LBJ said the movie “caused some harm to a lot of people,” he opined in a postgame press conference according to Complex magazine.

“It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are or what position you’re in,” James said. “If you are promoting, soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”

James added that he hopes Irving realizes that what he said was very injurious to a wide swath of the populace.

“As humans, none of us are perfect. But I hope he understands what he did or the actions he took were harmful to a lot of people,” James surmised.

Irving incited widespread debate and backlash when he posted the inflammatory documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, on Twitter. The 2018 film included anti-semitic tropes, particularly the part where it says “many famous high-ranking Jews have admitted worshiping Satan or Lucifer.”