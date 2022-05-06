Beyoncé receives 1st Daytime Emmy Award nomination

Beyoncé — who has already won a host of accolades during her career — has been nominated in the Outstanding Original Song category for the track that she wrote for her mother’s Facebook talk show.

Elsewhere, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” leads the overall list of nominees, with 18 nods in total.

The long-running soap — which stars the likes of Peter Bergman and Melissa Ordway — has been nominated for some of the most coveted awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.

ABC’s “General Hospital” has received 17 nods in total, including nominations in the categories of Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series.

Meanwhile, “Days of Our Lives” is up for 11 awards. The drama series is up for the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series gong, while the show is in contention for the Outstanding Casting accolade, too.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Drew Barrymore Show” have also received multiple nominations, with Kelly’s show earning nine nominations and Drew’s talk show receiving six nominations.

Kelly, 40, and Drew, 47, will compete for the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award with the likes of Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Kelly Ripa, and Ryan Seacrest.

ABC’s ‘The View’ has earned nine nominations, while Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” has received four nominations.

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on June 24.