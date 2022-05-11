NLE Choppa fights for Black community’s health with exclusive Slutty Vegan meal

NLE Choppa wants to help save Black lives.

The 19-year-old rapper, a practicing vegan recently opened his first vegan food truck in his hometown of Memphis. He has also partnered with Slutty Vegan for the exclusive release of his loaded fries, which goes hand-in-hand with his new single “Slut Me Out.”

Choppa sat down with rolling out to talk about the collaboration and his fight for improving the health of the Black community ahead of his May 11 show in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre.

How do you feel about having your own menu item at Slutty Vegan?

I feel like it’s huge because Slutty Vegan is a huge part of Atlanta for me. Now, I’m a vegan myself, and I feel like Slutty Vegan bridges the gap between people who are and who aren’t even vegan. People who aren’t vegan still enjoy the food as if it’s like, what they’re accustomed to. So for me to be able to get a meal going with Pinky just means a lot, especially from the time period we had to make it and get it done. It just means a lot because she cared about it as much as I did.

To go along with the meal is the “Slut Me Out” single. How are you feeling about that?

I feel beautiful about it because, first and foremost, I feel like a lot of females want to hear certain sounds from me. A lot of my music isn’t female-oriented, but I want to start giving back to females because I know they love me as a person. They love who I am and they love my looks, but I feel like I never really treat them with the music. So I’m trying to start working on that outlet to try to get them the music that [they] want to hear from me.

You also have “Bust Down Rollie Avalanche” with YouTube comedian and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat out right now. How did that collaboration come about?

I always saw his streams. I’d always be interested in what he’d do. I always found him very funny. One day, it was on my mind to show him love, and I just tweeted [Bust down Rollie Avalanche], because I feel like that gap between the rappers and streamers is kind of far and distant.

I feel like they deserve love as well because, at the end of the day, they react to a lot of our music. They support hard, and I’m going to support them myself. So I love just giving back. Whichever way I could do that to support Kai and let him know that I see him. I feel like I tweeted that and went viral with her like 30,000 likes in about an hour. I was like, “Oh. That’s crazy.” That’s good because you know, I was just simply showing love.