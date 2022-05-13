Alliance Tax Solutions CEO explains what you can do if you missed deadline

Deaphalis Sample, the CEO of Alliance Tax Solutions, wants you to know what to do next if you missed the tax deadline.

What happens if I missed the tax deadline?

If you’re in good standings, great.

If you’re not, then you want to make sure you get that tax return prepared and filed. Every day you don’t, the interest [and] penalties [are] still accru[ing] to the balance of what you owe.

If you file by April 15, great. If not, you must file an extension. The extension takes you to Oct. 15. What happens is, the debt continues to accrue when you don't take care of it. All right, so we want to make sure that your situation doesn't continue to keep compounding and continue to keep adding up when are owing those taxes. So if you haven't filed, let's make sure you get that tax return prepared and filed.