New music Friday: Kendrick Lamar finds yet another way to surprise fans

Kendrick Lamar has completed his comeback. More than five years since the release of his last album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers officially debuted on May 13. A member of modern day hip-hop’s “Big 3” along with Drake and J. Cole, Lamar’s release trumped the attention of any other May 13 release.

Lamar’s project, with his children and wife on the cover, explores some of the rap superstar’s most intimate thoughts over the past five years. He admitted he dealt with writer’s block for two years and revealed members of his family changed genders and discussed in-depth some of his childhood trauma from family accusations of molestation. The most explosive track, however, is “We Cry Together” feat. Taylour Paige.

It’s nearly 5 minutes and 45 seconds of a back-and-forth verbally-abusive argument between a couple. It’s a relationship rawness that hasn’t been heard on a track by a mainstream rap or R&B since perhaps R. Kelly’s “Trapped in the Closet” saga.

Here’s how some fans on social media reacted to the track.

Me listening to "we cry together" on the new #KendrickLamar album pic.twitter.com/o39YLsYR6C — Patrick McNamee (@PaddyMc127) May 13, 2022

I want Kendrick Lamar to win an OSCAR for that "we cry together" song.. it's too real. — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) May 13, 2022